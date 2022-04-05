Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(4th LD) Soaring energy costs push up inflation growth to over 4 pct in March
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew more than 4 percent for the first time in more than 10 years in March as energy prices jumped amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, data showed Tuesday, raising the prospect of the central bank's additional rate hikes.
The consumer prices rose 4.1 percent last month from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.7 percent on-year gain in February, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
(4th LD) S. Korea to expand fuel tax cuts amid surging energy prices
SEOUL -- South Korea will expand tax cuts on fuel consumption for the next three months as part of efforts to ease inflation pressure that has been building up amid surging energy prices, the country's top economic policymaker said Tuesday.
The government will expand fuel tax cuts from the current 20 percent to 30 percent from May 1 to end-July as the Russia-Ukraine war has sent crude oil and other commodity prices even higher, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki told an anti-inflation meeting.
This marks the largest tax cut ever applied to fuel consumption.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean FM to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat will participate in a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) foreign ministers to be held in Belgium, his office said Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will head to Brussels later in the day for the session to open Thursday, which will be presided by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and attended by 30 nations, it said.
-----------------
Edison Motors appeals court decision to nullify SsangYong restructuring plan
SEOUL -- Edison Motors Co. has appealed a court decision nullifying a restructuring plan for SsangYong Motor Co. following the collapse of the deal to acquire the debt-ridden carmaker due to its payment failure, a filing showed Tuesday.
Edison EV, an affiliate of Edison Motors, made the disclosure about the filing of the special appeal with the Supreme Court, seeking the court decision to be quashed and the case to be sent back to the Seoul Bankruptcy Court, according to the regulatory document filed Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon instructs Cabinet to approve funds for presidential office relocation
SEOUL -- The Cabinet will hold an extraordinary session Wednesday to approve the reserve government funds for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office, as President Moon Jae-in ordered swift approval of the spending, an official said.
"President Moon Jae-in was briefed this morning on the results of the government's review of the reserve funds for the presidential office's relocation and ordered that an extraordinary Cabinet session be held as soon as possible to swiftly approve the funds," presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said South Korea is no match for her nuclear-armed country, as she reiterated Pyongyang's position that Seoul is not a "principal enemy," according to state media Tuesday.
Kim Yo-jong again took issue with the South Korean defense chief's talk in public last week of his troops' "preemptive strike" capabilities, boasting repeatedly about Pyongyang's nuclear combat force.
-----------------
Cabinet passes bills to allow single people to adopt
SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved bills to allow single people to adopt children, as the number of one-person households is sharply increasing.
The justice ministry revised the Civil Act and the Family Litigation Act, which currently stipulate only married couples can legally adopt.
-----------------
(LEAD) Court rules against domestic patient ban for Jeju's for-profit hospital
JEJU, South Korea -- A local court on Tuesday ruled against the Jeju provincial government's decision years ago to ban a for-profit hospital from treating domestic patients.
The Jeju District Court said it is against the law for the Jeju government to permit the opening of the nation's first for-profit hospital, called Greenland International Medical Center, on the condition that it treats only foreign patients.
(END)
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
S. Korea hands over 1.1 million rounds of depleted uranium ammunition to U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections jump to over 260,000