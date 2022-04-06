Insurers' lending grows 1.4 pct in Q4
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Loans extended by insurance companies in South Korea grew 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 on a rise in corporate lending, data showed Wednesday.
Insurers' outstanding loans amounted to 266.1 trillion won (US$219.4 billion) at the end of December, up from the previous quarter's 262.4 trillion won, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
Loans extended to companies increased 2.9 trillion won on-quarter to 137.4 trillion won. Household loans also edged up 800 billion won over the cited period to 128.5 trillion won.
The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loans with interest and principal payments at least one month past due, had stood at 0.13 percent as of end-December, down from the previous quarter's 0.14 percent.
The ratio of nonperforming loans came to 0.13 percent, up 0.01 percentage point from three months earlier, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(2nd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections jump to over 260,000
-
S. Korea hands over 1.1 million rounds of depleted uranium ammunition to U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong