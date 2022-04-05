Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM orders all-out efforts to put out wildfire in southeastern county of Bonghwa

All News 21:00 April 05, 2022

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Tuesday ordered relevant authorities to make all-out efforts to put out a wildfire in Bonghwa, a town in South Korea's southeastern province of North Gyeongsang.

Kim also instructed relevant authorities to thoroughly prepare for night-time firefighters and equipment, while ensuring safety of the firefighters, his office said.

The wildfire broke out at a mountain in Bonghwa, 244 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as of around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

