BTS may perform at Yoon's inauguration ceremony
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inaugural ceremony committee said Tuesday that the committee was discussing a possible performance by K-pop sensation BTS at the May 10 ceremony.
Park Joo-sun, who is in charge of Yoon's inauguration preparations, told KBS radio that, "We're discussing that now," when asked whether BTS was preparing to perform at the inaugural ceremony.
Last Saturday, officials of Yoon's transition team visited Hybe, the agency of BTS.
Presidential transition committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo said the visit was aimed at listening to what the new administration can do for start-ups and entertainment businesses.
Park indicated that the inaugural ceremony committee could invite former President Park Geun-hye to the ceremony.
Yoon has said he wants to meet with Park before the inaugural ceremony.
"Regardless of that, I think we will proceed with the invitation process as a matter of courtesy," the chief of Yoon's inaugural ceremony committee said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(2nd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
S. Korea hands over 1.1 million rounds of depleted uranium ammunition to U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections jump to over 260,000
-
(LEAD) BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year