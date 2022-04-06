Korean-language dailies

-- Inflation tops 4 pct for 1st time in over 10 years in March (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- With no change in wages, high inflation weighs on people's livelihoods (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon to abolish posts of policy chief, secretaries of jobs and civil affairs secretary at Cheong Wa Dae (Donga Ilbo)

-- Kim Yo-jong makes first mention of 'nuclear force' in apparent bid to tame Yoon (Seoul Shinmun)

-- National liabilities top 2,000 tln won; incoming gov't faces task of improving fiscal soundness (Segye Times)

-- Consumer inflation jumps 4.1 pct in March (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Inflation growth tops 4 pct; more price pressure expected (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Inflation growth breaks 4 pct level (Hankyoreh)

-- Incheon, South Jeolla Province rank 1st in terms of competitiveness of regional cities, provinces (Hankook Ilbo)

-- COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai deepens logistics disruptions (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Facility investment falls 50 pct on-year in 1st quarter (Korea Economic Daily)

