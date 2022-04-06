Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Inflation tops 4 pct for 1st time in over 10 years in March (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- With no change in wages, high inflation weighs on people's livelihoods (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon to abolish posts of policy chief, secretaries of jobs and civil affairs secretary at Cheong Wa Dae (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kim Yo-jong makes first mention of 'nuclear force' in apparent bid to tame Yoon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- National liabilities top 2,000 tln won; incoming gov't faces task of improving fiscal soundness (Segye Times)
-- Consumer inflation jumps 4.1 pct in March (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Inflation growth tops 4 pct; more price pressure expected (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Inflation growth breaks 4 pct level (Hankyoreh)
-- Incheon, South Jeolla Province rank 1st in terms of competitiveness of regional cities, provinces (Hankook Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai deepens logistics disruptions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Facility investment falls 50 pct on-year in 1st quarter (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Consumer prices rise above 4 pct (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US agrees to upgrade strategic alliance with Korea: Yoon's delegation (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea's harsh rhetoric seen as attempt to tame S. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)
