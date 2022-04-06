(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 6)

The BOK needs to take more preemptive steps to bring inflation under control. It has raised its key interest rate three times since last August ― from a record low of 0.5 percent to 1.25 percent. Additional rate hikes appear to be inevitable. The outgoing and incoming administrations must cooperate in approving the nomination of Rhee Chang-yong as BOK governor so that he can take timely and proper measures to keep inflation in check. As the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate sharply this year, the BOK should no longer delay further rate hikes.