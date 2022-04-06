(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 6)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to announce his appointments for major posts for the incoming administration as early as next week. After the nomination on Sunday of former prime minister Han Duck-soo as prime minister for his government, Yoon is reportedly accelerating appointments ahead of the start of his administration on May 10 in consideration of confirmation schedules. According to Rep. Kim Eun-hye, the spokesperson for his transition committee, Yoon prioritizes competence, above all, so that top government officials can win the trust of the public, which will help Yoon unify the sharply divided country after the March 9 election. Yoon has repeatedly emphasized that he will not take into account gender and regional factors as in the past.