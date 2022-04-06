Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Less than two years removed from a historic runner-up finish at the Masters, South Korean golfer Im Sung-jae is just hoping to make it to the weekend at the famed Augusta National Golf Club this time.
"This is a tournament that brings so many great players and legends together, and my primary goal is to make the cut," Im told reporters after a nine-hole practice round Tuesday. "Once I get there, then I will try to bear down over the final two rounds."
Im, 24, will be making his third appearance at the Masters, typically the first major of the men's golf season held in April.
In his debut in 2020, Im tied for second place behind the champion Dustin Johnson. It was the best Masters performance by an Asian golfer until Hideki Matsuyama of Japan won last year's tournament.
Im's first Masters came with a twist, because that year's tournament was played in November, rather than the usual time slot of April, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was also held without spectators.
Back at Augusta in April 2021, Im, who had shot in the 60s in three of the four rounds in 2020, struggled to 77-80 and didn't even sniff the weekend.
Course conditions were vastly different between those two editions of the event. The grass is denser and the fairways are firmer in April. Sight lines with no patrons in 2020 and with spectators back in limited numbers in 2021 were also different.
Im chose to keep only the fond memories of the tournament in his mind.
"I remember being really nervous my first time here in 2020. But after playing the first eight holes at two-under, I was able to calm down," Im recalled. "And I was able to stay that way through two rounds. Then it just continued on for the weekend, and I was able to finish in second place. I remember putting really well here two years ago."
Im also said he was looking forward to playing in front of a full-capacity crowd for the first time.
"I've already seen so many spectators here after two rounds of practice, and we have a tournament atmosphere here already," Im said. "It's going to be a fun tournament."
Adding to Im's excitement is the return of Tiger Woods, the five-time Masters champion who announced earlier in the day he would play, a little over a year after being injured in a serious car accident. Woods, whose most recent Masters win came in 2019, did not play in last year's event.
"Tiger practiced right behind me on the range. I caught myself watching him hit shots, and I could barely concentrate on my own practice," the starstruck Im said. "His swing and impact made different sounds than anyone else's. I was just amazed."
Im said he marveled at Tiger's ability to bounce back from the devastating injuries from last year's accident and said, "I respect him so much.
"I grew up watching Woods play, and I'd be thrilled to be playing in the same group with him," Im said. "If that happens, it will be a memorable experience."
