1896 -- Korea's first Korean-language newspaper, the Dongnip Shinmun (The Independent), publishes its first edition in Seoul. The four-page newspaper, funded by the government and produced by Seo Jae-pil, an official educated in Japan and the United States, was aimed at reaching the general public by publishing in the vernacular as opposed to the more traditional Chinese script. Seo promoted the introduction of modern culture from Japan and Western countries but soon faced criticism from conservatives who opposed the influx of foreign culture through the newspaper. He returned to the U.S. in 1898, and the newspaper closed a year later.

