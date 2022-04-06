Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 06, 2022

SEOUL, April 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/07 Cloudy 20

Incheon 13/07 Cloudy 20

Suwon 16/06 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 19/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 15/09 Sunny 20

Jeonju 20/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/07 Sunny 0

Busan 19/10 Sunny 0

