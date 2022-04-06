S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 2nd day
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained in the 200,000s for the second straight day on Wednesday, as the spread of the omicron variant has slowed down after peaking last month.
The country reported 286,294 new COVID-19 infections, including 22 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,553,644, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily tally remained below the 300,000s for the sixth consecutive day.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 18,033, up 371 from Sunday, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,128, up 7 from the previous day.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(2nd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections jump to over 260,000
-
N. Korea poses 'real' threats to U.S. and allies: Gen. Milley