Cabinet approves funds for presidential office relocation

All News 10:01 April 06, 2022

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet on Wednesday approved 36 billion won (US$29.5 million) in reserve government funds for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office.

The spending was approved in an extraordinary Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, a day after President Moon Jae-in ordered the swift approval of the relocation budget.

Yoon has been pushing to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into the defense ministry compound in Yongsan, central Seoul, saying the relocation would help him connect better with the people.

This file photo from March 22, 2022, shows the defense ministry compound in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

