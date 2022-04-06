Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to meet German ambassador

All News 10:00 April 06, 2022

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with the German ambassador to Seoul on Wednesday and discuss bilateral cooperation on a range of issues, including climate change and North Korea, his spokesperson said.

Yoon plans to meet Amb. Michael Reiffenstuel at his office and thank him for the congratulatory message sent by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier upon his election, Bae Hyun-jin said during a press briefing.

"Germany is a key friend that almost exclusively shares the unique experience of division with us and has shared the core values of a liberal democracy and a market economy," she said.

"They will discuss their response to the North Korean nuclear issue, as well as global issues of interest, such as climate change, new and renewable energy and future industries, such as science and technology."

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters outside the transition team's office in Seoul on April 5, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

