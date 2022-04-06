S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has identified the remains of another soldier killed in the 1950-53 Korean War following his excavation from a former battle site more than a decade ago, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The ministry's excavation team recently identified the remains of Noh Jae-gyun, who held the rank equivalent to the current corporal, through a DNA analysis. His remains were discovered in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in 2009.
Born in the southeastern county of Seonsan in 1928, Noh served in the Army's 7th Division during the war. He died during a battle around Chuncheon in December 1950, according to the ministry.
The ministry has so far identified the remains of 189 South Korean troops since it launched the excavation project in April 2000.
