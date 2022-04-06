Yoon hopes for early summit with Biden: spokesperson
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol hopes for an early summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, though he currently has no plans to visit the United States, his spokesperson said Wednesday.
A delegation sent by Yoon met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday and discussed the need for an early summit, according to the chief delegate, Rep. Park Jin.
"The policy consultation delegation is delivering the president-elect's sincere will for close cooperation between South Korea and the U.S., so I will confirm the wishes of the transition committee and the president-elect for a summit at an early date," Bae Hyun-jin, the spokesperson, said during a press briefing.
"There are currently no plans for a visit to the U.S.," she added.
Yoon was reported earlier to be considering a visit to Camp Humphreys this week, the headquarters of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
Bae said the visit is under discussion and being planned "without disagreement," but declined to provide details for security reasons.
