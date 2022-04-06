Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(LEAD) Cabinet approves initial funds for presidential office relocation
SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Wednesday approved 36 billion won (US$29.5 million) in reserve government funds for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office.
The spending was approved in an extraordinary Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, a day after President Moon Jae-in ordered the swift approval of the relocation budget.
(LEAD) Int'l flights to quarantine-free nations to increase sharply starting in May: interior minister
SEOUL -- The government will increase the weekly number of international flights to the United States, Europe and other COVID-19 quarantine-free nations by 100 flights every month starting in May in line with growing demand for overseas travel, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Wednesday.
The country's COVID-19 wave has been on the downturn for the third week in a row, and demand for overseas travel is expected to go up as foreign nations are gradually lifting quarantine requirements after passing their omicron infection peaks, the minister said during a government coronavirus response meeting.
Defense ministry begins relocation preparations following budget approval
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry started full-fledged preparations Wednesday for its relocation to a nearby building and other facilities inside its compound in Seoul, as the Cabinet has approved budget spending for moving the country's presidential office.
The ministry plans to sign a contract with a private relocation company as early as Thursday in line with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office to the ministry building in Seoul's central district of Yongsan from Cheong Wa Dae in the northern part of the capital, according to an official.
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 2nd day
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained in the 200,000s for the second straight day on Wednesday, as the spread of the omicron variant has slowed down after peaking last month.
The country reported 286,294 new COVID-19 infections, including 22 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,553,644, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Yoon hopes for early summit with Biden: spokesperson
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol hopes for an early summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, though he currently has no plans to visit the United States, his spokesperson said Wednesday.
A delegation sent by Yoon met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday and discussed the need for an early summit, according to the chief delegate, Rep. Park Jin.
Yoon delegation discusses deployment of U.S. strategic assets to S. Korea with NSA Sullivan
WASHINGTON -- South Korean delegates representing President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol discussed the possible deployment of U.S. strategic assets to South Korea in a meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday, the chief delegate said.
Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party also said the sides discussed a need to hold a bilateral summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Yoon at an early date.
Galaxy S22 sales expected to top 1 million in S. Korea this week
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday the sales of its latest Galaxy S series are expected to surpass 1 million units in South Korea later this week, two weeks faster than its predecessor did.
The Galaxy S22 series was launched on Feb. 25 with three models -- the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra -- promising stronger performance for daytime and nighttime shooting, among others.
(Movie Review) Pulsating spy thriller set in precarious political landscape in Northeast Asia: 'Yaksha'
SEOUL -- At first glance, the upcoming Netflix original "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations" is one of the many Korean spy movies that depict dubious political networks surrounding the Korean Peninsula, where agents from the two Koreas, the United States, China, Russia and Japan battle for the upper hand.
But the 125-minute action-packed thriller takes a different approach, revolving around a non-professional agent drawn into the dangerous and relentless intelligence operation with more than three countries involved.
