LG Energy Solution says U.S. battery probe involves no additional issues
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd.(LGES) said Wednesday the U.S. auto safety agency's probe into its batteries is a "follow-up procedure" to the recent recalls of electric vehicles made with LG products, stressing that it does not involve any additional issues.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday (U.S. time) it was opening an equipment query into 138,324 EVs made by Mercedes-Benz Group A.G., Stellantis N.V., General Motors Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. with LG batteries over possible fire risks.
NHTSA said the probe covers "notifying the auto companies of this defect in any vehicles they manufactured and to ensure thorough safety recalls are conducted where appropriate."
"It is a standard follow-up procedure to check if any identical or similar parts were supplied to other automotive companies," LGES said in a release. "We expect there will be no additional issues."
Of the vehicles subject to the query, LGES noted, the probes into the recalls of GM Bolt EVs and Hyundai's Kona and Ioniq have been completed, while the query on some 17,000 Pacifica plug-in hybrid models by Stellantis is ongoing.
The recall on 351 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV came due to a simple defect in the soldering of a flexible circuit board attached to the battery module and the supplier has improved its process, LGES added.
The recall of the Mercedes involves only one vehicle due to poor welding, it said.
"We will faithfully cooperate with the follow-up probe," LGES said.
In 2020, Hyundai recalled its 2019 and 2020 Kona EVs, followed by GM's November recalls of some 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs.
LGES has reimbursed Hyundai 690 billion won (US$566.2 million) and 1.4 trillion won to GM for the recall costs.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(2nd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
N. Korea poses 'real' threats to U.S. and allies: Gen. Milley
-
Yoon delegation discusses deployment of U.S. strategic assets to S. Korea with NSA Sullivan
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong