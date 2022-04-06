Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 3,197 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:31 April 06, 2022

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 3,197 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 95,723.

The new cases included 2,058 from the Army, 425 from the Marine Corps, 282 from the Air Force, 246 from the Navy and 167 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also 14 cases from the ministry and five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 13,390 military personnel are under treatment.

Service members wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a gym in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

