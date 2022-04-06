KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,800 DN 850
MS IND 22,700 DN 400
OCI 106,000 DN 1,000
KSOE 85,800 DN 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 43,700 DN 250
KorZinc 631,000 UP 26,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,570 DN 90
Hanssem 80,800 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 158,500 DN 4,000
HyundaiMipoDock 76,700 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 56,300 UP 800
S-Oil 100,000 UP 100
LG Innotek 374,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 197,000 DN 2,500
HMM 27,650 DN 850
HYUNDAI WIA 63,900 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,600 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 220,500 UP 5,500
Kogas 38,250 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 158,000 UP 1,500
SKC 158,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,430 DN 110
ORION Holdings 14,100 0
SKNetworks 4,645 DN 65
NEXENTIRE 6,300 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 96,000 DN 1,000
KCC 332,000 DN 9,500
SKBP 88,300 DN 1,800
AmoreG 47,550 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 180,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 12,400 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 100,000 DN 1,000
Daewoong 30,650 DN 350
TaekwangInd 1,021,000 DN 24,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,050 DN 110
KAL 32,200 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,060 DN 50
LG Corp. 74,800 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 124,500 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,850 DN 350
(MORE)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(2nd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Yoon delegation discusses deployment of U.S. strategic assets to S. Korea with NSA Sullivan
-
N. Korea poses 'real' threats to U.S. and allies: Gen. Milley
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 2nd day