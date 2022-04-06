KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,400 DN 1,300
Shinsegae 263,000 DN 2,500
Nongshim 306,500 DN 3,000
BoryungPharm 13,300 DN 50
SGBC 66,100 0
DL 61,200 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,400 DN 50
KIA CORP. 76,400 UP 2,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,200 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 40,800 UP 400
DOOSAN 100,000 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 37,550 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 127,000 DN 1,000
Yuhan 58,800 0
SLCORP 24,700 UP 400
Youngpoong 700,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,700 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,800 DN 500
Hanwha 31,100 DN 150
DB HiTek 70,300 DN 2,500
SK hynix 113,000 DN 3,500
CJ 84,200 DN 1,000
LX INT 35,300 UP 1,000
Daesang 23,500 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 16,200 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 1,875 DN 75
Hyundai M&F INS 32,950 UP 1,350
Mobis 216,000 DN 1,000
S-1 72,600 0
SAMSUNG SDS 139,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,100 UP 2,150
KUMHOTIRE 4,180 DN 35
ZINUS 68,800 DN 2,000
Hanchem 235,000 DN 5,000
DWS 58,600 DN 1,600
KEPCO 22,750 DN 250
SamsungSecu 40,800 DN 1,050
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,900 UP 600
SKTelecom 57,900 UP 200
SNT MOTIV 46,300 DN 300
(MORE)
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
Yoon delegation discusses deployment of U.S. strategic assets to S. Korea with NSA Sullivan
N. Korea poses 'real' threats to U.S. and allies: Gen. Milley
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 2nd day