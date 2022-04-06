HyundaiElev 37,800 DN 250

MERITZ SECU 6,640 UP 50

HtlShilla 85,100 UP 400

Hanmi Science 43,800 DN 1,400

SK Discovery 40,000 DN 900

LS 50,500 DN 1,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES127000 UP500

GC Corp 189,500 DN 4,500

GS E&C 43,950 DN 700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 598,000 DN 2,000

KPIC 159,500 DN 3,500

GS Retail 29,100 DN 250

Ottogi 468,000 UP 10,000

KG DONGBU STL 12,600 UP 1,550

Hyosung 84,500 DN 700

LOTTE 33,650 UP 50

GCH Corp 23,350 DN 300

LotteChilsung 181,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,840 DN 140

POSCO Holdings 285,000 DN 4,500

DB INSURANCE 72,300 UP 2,900

SamsungElec 68,500 DN 700

NHIS 11,350 DN 100

DongwonInd 261,000 UP 6,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 97,700 DN 1,000

IBK 10,950 UP 150

Handsome 36,200 DN 50

Asiana Airlines 22,950 DN 150

DONGSUH 26,800 DN 400

SamsungEng 25,200 UP 100

COWAY 66,500 DN 700

Hanon Systems 11,700 DN 100

SK 248,500 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 1,500

PanOcean 6,600 DN 20

SAMSUNG CARD 32,850 UP 400

CheilWorldwide 24,900 UP 250

KT 37,100 UP 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL167000 0

LOTTE TOUR 18,400 UP 300

(MORE)