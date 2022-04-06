KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiElev 37,800 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 6,640 UP 50
HtlShilla 85,100 UP 400
Hanmi Science 43,800 DN 1,400
SK Discovery 40,000 DN 900
LS 50,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES127000 UP500
GC Corp 189,500 DN 4,500
GS E&C 43,950 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 598,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 159,500 DN 3,500
GS Retail 29,100 DN 250
Ottogi 468,000 UP 10,000
KG DONGBU STL 12,600 UP 1,550
Hyosung 84,500 DN 700
LOTTE 33,650 UP 50
GCH Corp 23,350 DN 300
LotteChilsung 181,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,840 DN 140
POSCO Holdings 285,000 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 72,300 UP 2,900
SamsungElec 68,500 DN 700
NHIS 11,350 DN 100
DongwonInd 261,000 UP 6,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,700 DN 1,000
IBK 10,950 UP 150
Handsome 36,200 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 22,950 DN 150
DONGSUH 26,800 DN 400
SamsungEng 25,200 UP 100
COWAY 66,500 DN 700
Hanon Systems 11,700 DN 100
SK 248,500 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,600 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 32,850 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 24,900 UP 250
KT 37,100 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL167000 0
LOTTE TOUR 18,400 UP 300
(MORE)
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
Yoon delegation discusses deployment of U.S. strategic assets to S. Korea with NSA Sullivan
N. Korea poses 'real' threats to U.S. and allies: Gen. Milley
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 2nd day