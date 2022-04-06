KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 14,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,600 UP 600
ShinpoongPharm 36,550 DN 400
KT&G 81,200 DN 200
Kangwonland 27,900 DN 200
NAVER 330,000 DN 12,500
Kakao 105,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 474,000 DN 6,000
KIWOOM 98,500 DN 1,400
DSME 24,500 DN 550
HDSINFRA 6,390 DN 120
DHICO 20,550 DN 450
Doosanfc 40,200 DN 1,150
LG Display 18,700 DN 700
DWEC 6,680 DN 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,600 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 389,000 0
KEPCO KPS 42,150 UP 450
LGH&H 895,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 530,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 82,100 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,100 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,400 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 114,000 DN 3,500
Celltrion 168,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 22,200 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,300 DN 800
KIH 76,300 DN 1,200
GS 44,600 DN 200
CJ CGV 27,950 DN 450
LIG Nex1 71,500 UP 500
Fila Holdings 32,100 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,500 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,450 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,235 UP 70
AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 19,100 DN 550
SK Innovation 210,000 DN 5,500
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 34,100 DN 650
