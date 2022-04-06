KOLMAR KOREA 48,100 DN 100

PIAM 46,500 DN 850

HANJINKAL 62,400 UP 300

DoubleUGames 52,500 DN 200

CUCKOO 18,250 0

COSMAX 86,300 DN 1,500

POONGSAN 33,300 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 59,700 UP 200

Hansae 27,900 DN 1,600

Youngone Corp 51,200 DN 1,200

CSWIND 64,000 UP 600

GKL 15,800 DN 450

KOLON IND 60,200 DN 1,200

HanmiPharm 270,000 DN 1,500

Meritz Financial 40,600 UP 1,300

BNK Financial Group 8,000 UP 130

emart 137,500 DN 3,500

Doosan Bobcat 39,750 UP 1,200

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,300 DN 300

MANDO 51,800 UP 2,200

Netmarble 109,500 DN 2,000

KRAFTON 287,000 DN 6,500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 813,000 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54900 DN300

ORION 89,000 DN 200

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,100 DN 50

BGF Retail 179,500 DN 500

SKCHEM 137,000 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 15,300 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 442,500 DN 13,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 521,000 UP 3,000

SKBS 147,500 DN 7,500

WooriFinancialGroup 15,000 UP 150

KakaoBank 48,350 DN 1,450

SK ie technology 122,500 DN 3,500

LG Energy Solution 444,500 DN 4,500

DL E&C 130,000 DN 1,000

kakaopay 138,000 DN 4,500

SKSQUARE 56,700 UP 200

HYBE 300,000 DN 11,500

