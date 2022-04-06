KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLMAR KOREA 48,100 DN 100
PIAM 46,500 DN 850
HANJINKAL 62,400 UP 300
DoubleUGames 52,500 DN 200
CUCKOO 18,250 0
COSMAX 86,300 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 33,300 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 59,700 UP 200
Hansae 27,900 DN 1,600
Youngone Corp 51,200 DN 1,200
CSWIND 64,000 UP 600
GKL 15,800 DN 450
KOLON IND 60,200 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 270,000 DN 1,500
Meritz Financial 40,600 UP 1,300
BNK Financial Group 8,000 UP 130
emart 137,500 DN 3,500
Doosan Bobcat 39,750 UP 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,300 DN 300
MANDO 51,800 UP 2,200
Netmarble 109,500 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 287,000 DN 6,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 813,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54900 DN300
ORION 89,000 DN 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,100 DN 50
BGF Retail 179,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 137,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 15,300 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 442,500 DN 13,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 521,000 UP 3,000
SKBS 147,500 DN 7,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,000 UP 150
KakaoBank 48,350 DN 1,450
SK ie technology 122,500 DN 3,500
LG Energy Solution 444,500 DN 4,500
DL E&C 130,000 DN 1,000
kakaopay 138,000 DN 4,500
SKSQUARE 56,700 UP 200
HYBE 300,000 DN 11,500
(END)
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(2nd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
N. Korea poses 'real' threats to U.S. and allies: Gen. Milley
-
Yoon delegation discusses deployment of U.S. strategic assets to S. Korea with NSA Sullivan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 2nd day