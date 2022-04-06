S. Korean Bond Yields on April 6, 2022
All News 16:39 April 06, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.923 1.852 +7.1
2-year TB 2.748 2.629 +11.9
3-year TB 2.941 2.879 +6.2
10-year TB 3.129 3.080 +4.9
2-year MSB 2.667 2.561 +10.6
3-year CB (AA-) 3.592 3.542 +5.0
91-day CD 1.510 1.510 0.0
(END)
