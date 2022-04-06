Ecopro BM to raise 500 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:41 April 06, 2022
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Ecopro BM Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 500 billion won(US$410.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.61 million common shares at a price of 310,300 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
