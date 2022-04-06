Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ecopro BM to raise 500 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:41 April 06, 2022

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Ecopro BM Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 500 billion won(US$410.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.61 million common shares at a price of 310,300 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#ECOPRO BM CO.,LTD.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!