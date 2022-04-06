Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Didim to raise 999 mln won via stock offering

All News 17:55 April 06, 2022

SEOUL, APRIL 6 (Yonhap) -- Didim Inc.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 999.1 million won (US$820,089). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 809,000 common shares at a price of 1,235 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
