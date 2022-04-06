High-ranking prosecutor close to Yoon cleared of charges in blackmail case
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor considered a close associate of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, was cleared Wednesday of attempted coercion charges in a highly-watched blackmail case involving a liberal television commentator, officials said.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office cleared the charges for Han, vice head of the Judicial Research & Training Institute, on the grounds of insufficient evidence, about two years after the probe was launched.
Han was accused of being involved in the purported blackmailing of a jailed businessperson into leaking alleged corrupt acts by Rhyu Si-min, a popular pro-Moon Jae-in government commentator and former health minister, to a TV reporter. The reporter was indicted and later acquitted of charges of coercing the businessperson to reveal Rhyu's unlawful deeds by bragging about his close ties with Han.
The investigation team has reported to the chief of the Seoul prosecution, Lee Jung-soo, on the outcome of its probe, concluding Han should be cleared of the charges. Wednesday's decision came after Lee's final approval on the probe result.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(2nd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Yoon delegation discusses deployment of U.S. strategic assets to S. Korea with NSA Sullivan
-
(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
N. Korea poses 'real' threats to U.S. and allies: Gen. Milley
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 2nd day