(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 7)

The disagreement over Yoon's relocation plan was ugly. After Yoon made it official by personally briefing his relocation plan to the press shortly after his election victory on March 9, Rep. Yun Ho-jung, head of the emergency committee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), brazenly opposed it. Yoon countered that by vowing to "set up a tent" for his office if the DP wouldn't help. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kim Bu-kyum confirmed the government's intention to cooperate with the relocation given Yoon's determination to move the office to the ministry building. It would have been far better if the government and DP cooperated earlier. As Moon's decision to completely open the long-closed alley behind the Blue House around Mount Bukak from Wednesday suggests, the buck stops there.