(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 8)

The president-elect should focus on reducing the growing national debt. His first Prime Minister-nominee Han Duck-soo said he would make efforts to regain fiscal soundness if his nomination is approved by the National Assembly. Yet what is worrisome is Yoon's push for an extra budget of 50 trillion won to keep his campaign promise to compensate small business owners and self-employed people for their losses arising from COVID-19 restrictions. Such a budget, which seems inevitable to help those hit hardest by the pandemic, could also increase the government debt and raise inflationary pressure.