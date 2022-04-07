Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day

All News 09:34 April 07, 2022

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained in the 200,000s for the third consecutive day on Thursday, along with a slight decrease in the daily death toll.

The country reported 224,820 new COVID-19 infections, including 40 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,778,405, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The public health agency reported 348 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the total death toll to 18,381.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,116, down 12 from the previous day.

