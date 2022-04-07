Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 07, 2022

SEOUL, April 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/07 Cloudy 0

Incheon 12/07 Cloudy 0

Suwon 15/06 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 18/07 Rain 0

Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 17/05 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 20/09 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 18/06 Rain 0

Gwangju 19/08 Rain 0

Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 0

Daegu 21/08 Rain 10

Busan 19/11 Rain 0



