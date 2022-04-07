Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 07, 2022
SEOUL, April 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/07 Cloudy 0
Incheon 12/07 Cloudy 0
Suwon 15/06 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 18/07 Rain 0
Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 17/05 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 20/09 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 18/06 Rain 0
Gwangju 19/08 Rain 0
Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 0
Daegu 21/08 Rain 10
Busan 19/11 Rain 0
(END)
