Korea Aerospace wins aircraft parts order in Israel
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co., South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has received a plane parts order from Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI).
KAI obtained an order to supply "future mid cabin fairing package parts" for Israel's largest aerospace and defense company's G280 twin-engine business jet, the company said in a statement.
KAI didn't provide the contract's value and other details.
KAI received aircraft parts deals for the G280 business jet in 2019 and 2020. With the latest order, overall deals with IAI reached 730 billion won (US$600 million), it said.


