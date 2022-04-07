Yoon administration to keep current gov't structure, including gender ministry, for now: Ahn
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will maintain the current government structure, including the gender ministry, as it seeks to focus on addressing pending state affairs, transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo said Thursday.
Ahn said the transition team will announce a nominee for gender minister when it unveils a list of candidates for ministers.
"It was judged that it would be better to focus on current state affairs rather than making an early decision and pushing ahead with (government restructuring) during the transition period," Ahn said.
Yoon had pledged to dissolve the gender ministry, saying the role of the gender ministry is already "outdated" in South Korea.
