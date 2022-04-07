Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon en route to U.S. military base Camp Humphreys

All News 11:10 April 07, 2022

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was en route to the U.S. military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek on Thursday, his spokesperson said, as tensions have been running high over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The base, located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, serves as the headquarters of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.

His visit comes as North Korea has ratcheted up tensions by conducting an intercontinental ballistic missile test last month.

In this file photo, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, then the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, looks at the North Korean side with binoculars during a visit to an observation post of the Army's 3rd Infantry Division inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas at the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, on Dec. 20, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

