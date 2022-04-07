Yoon en route to U.S. military base Camp Humphreys
All News 11:10 April 07, 2022
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was en route to the U.S. military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek on Thursday, his spokesperson said, as tensions have been running high over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
The base, located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, serves as the headquarters of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.
His visit comes as North Korea has ratcheted up tensions by conducting an intercontinental ballistic missile test last month.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
Most Saved
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
Yoon delegation discusses deployment of U.S. strategic assets to S. Korea with NSA Sullivan
-
(LEAD) Int'l flights to quarantine-free nations to increase sharply starting in May: interior minister