(2nd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's visit to base, remarks; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Thursday to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats during a visit to a U.S. military base, his spokesperson said.
Yoon flew by helicopter to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, amid heightened tensions in the wake of North Korea's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile last month and concern Pyongyang could carry out a nuclear test.
"Strong deterrence through the Korea-U.S. military alliance and combined defense posture cannot be emphasized enough in a grave international security situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's ICBM launch," Yoon was quoted as saying by spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin.
Bae said Yoon "stated his determination to further increase the solidarity of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and strengthen deterrence and the response posture against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats."
The base, located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, serves as the headquarters of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea and the U.S.-led U.N. Command.
Yoon's visit came as North Korea has ratcheted up tensions with the ICBM test, breaking its self-imposed moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests. Concerns have also risen that Pyongyang could conduct a nuclear test.
During the visit, he met with Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of USFK and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, as well as Deputy CFC Commander Gen. Kim Seung-kyum.
The CFC is in the process of relocating to Camp Humphreys from Yongsan in Seoul, the same area that Yoon is pushing to move the presidential office to.
Past presidents-elect, including Park Geun-hye, Lee Myung-bak and Roh Moo-hyun, visited the CFC in Yongsan but not the base in Pyeongtaek.
