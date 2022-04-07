(LEAD) FDI pledges to S. Korea hit 1st-quarter high despite global uncertainties
(ATTN: RECASTS headline to highlight record figure; ADDS more details in paras 4, 11)
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges to South Korea jumped 14.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to reach the highest first-quarter figure ever, data showed Thursday.
The country received US$5.45 billion worth of FDI commitments in the January-March period, compared with $4.74 billion logged a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The amount of investment that actually arrived in South Korea stood at $4.33 billion, marking a 2.6 percent on-year decrease, though the amount is the second-largest figure for any first quarter ever.
A total of 830 investment pledges were made in the cited period, up 38.9 percent from the previous year.
"We relatively had good FDI results amid unstable investment circumstances across the globe, such as the crisis surrounding Ukraine, and high oil and raw materials prices," the ministry said in a release.
By industry, the manufacturing sector received investment pledges of $1.64 billion, nearly quadrupling from the previous year, as food, equipment and semiconductor businesses won larger investment.
FDI pledges to the service sector, on the other hand, fell 9.4 percent to come to $3.77 billion in the first quarter, due to a high base effect the previous year, according to the ministry.
By investor, the United States pledged to make $870 million worth of investment in the first quarter, spiking 284.7 percent on-year.
FDI pledges from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia also rose 39 percent on-year to $1.19 billion in the January-March period.
But investment from the European Union and Britain sank 81.3 percent to $580 million, according to the ministry.
The combined value of the top 20 investment cases accounted for 65.5 percent of the total, or $3.57 billion, in the first quarter, the data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) Cabinet approves initial funds for presidential office relocation
-
(2nd LD) Seoul to help restore int'l flights to 50 pct by year's end