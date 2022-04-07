Seoul city to offer support programs to 1,200 socially isolated youths this year
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government plans to offer various support programs to 1,200 socially isolated young people this year to help them connect with society, officials said Thursday.
The city plans to offer six programs tailored to the individual needs of 1,000 socially isolated youths, including in-depth counseling, confidence-boosting sessions and employment search support.
A cohabitation experience program will be offered to 200 people experiencing long-term home seclusion to help them be accustomed to regular daily routines and interpersonal skills.
This year's recipients represent a nearly fourfold increase from last year. Officials also plan to launch a survey on socially isolated people aged between 19 and 39 with the goal to complete it by the end of the year.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) Cabinet approves initial funds for presidential office relocation
-
Yoon delegation discusses deployment of U.S. strategic assets to S. Korea with NSA Sullivan