PPP turns down ex-lawmaker's bid to rejoin party
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The conservative People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday rejected a request by former representative Kang Yong-seok to rejoin the party, PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok said.
PPP leaders voted against Kang's re-entry into the party, Lee told reporters.
Lee declined to give details of the vote, saying a majority of leaders voted down Kang's application to rejoin the party.
Kang, a lawyer who runs a right-wing YouTube channel, was expelled in 2010 from the then Grand National Party, which has since changed names and adopted the new name of the PPP, after newspaper reports alleged that he made lewd and sexist remarks about TV anchorwomen and women's appearances.
Earlier this week, Kang declared his bid for Gyeonggi governor in the June local elections.
