Jung Ho-yeon to star in new Hollywood project by Joe Talbot
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- "Squid Game" star Jung Ho-yeon has been cast in a new Hollywood film, titled "The Governesses," her management agency here said Thursday.
According to Saram Entertainment, Jung will star in the film about three rebellious governesses, along with Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve, who won best actress at last year's Cannes Film Festival for "The Worst Person in the World" (2021).
The film adaptation of the namesake French novel by Anne Serre will be helmed by American filmmaker Joe Talbot, who won rave reviews for his critically acclaimed feature debut "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (2019).
Jung rose to international stardom for her role in the global sensation "Squid Game" last year, bringing home the prize of best TV drama actress at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Also, she was earlier cast in Alfonso Cuaron's upcoming thriller series "Disclaimer," along with Cate Blanchett.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) Cabinet approves initial funds for presidential office relocation
-
(2nd LD) Seoul to help restore int'l flights to 50 pct by year's end