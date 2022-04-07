Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea University voids admission of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter

All News 14:31 April 07, 2022

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea University said Thursday it has decided to nullify the 2010 admission of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter after finding falsehoods in her high school records submitted for admission.

The decision came two days after Pusan National University voided the 2015 admission of Cho Min, the former minister's daughter, into its medical school for using forged documents in the application.
