LG Electronics Q1 operating earnings up 6.4 pct to 1.88 tln won
All News 14:20 April 07, 2022
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday estimated its first-quarter operating earnings at 1.88 trillion won (US$1.5 billion), up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 18.5 percent to 21.1 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The operating profit was 37.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
