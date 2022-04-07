(LEAD) LG Electronics expects Q1 profit up 6.4 pct on strong home appliance biz, one-off patent profits
(ATTN: REWRITES throughout; ADDS photo)
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday estimated its first-quarter operating profit to rise 6.4 percent from a year ago, driven by its strong home appliance and TV businesses, as well as one-off patent profits.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech firm projected its January-March operating profit at 1.88 trillion won (US$1.5 billion), up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit was 37.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
Revenue is expected to rise 18.5 percent to 21.1 trillion won, which also surpassed the market expectations. The data for net income was not available.
The company did not disclose details about its one-off profits from patents, citing the confidentiality clause on contracts.
Should its forecast stand, it would mark record first-quarter sales for the company, breaking the previous record of 18.81 trillion won last year.
LG did not break down the performances of its respective business divisions. It will announce the detailed earnings later this month.
During a conference call in January, LG said it was working to save logistics costs by improving the efficiency of transportation, maximizing container utilization rates and expanding direct shipments.
Given the better-than-expected earnings forecast, the company could have successfully managed to cushion rising costs for transportation and materials.
LG also warned at that time the chip shortage and production disruptions were expected to continue to put upward pressure on costs and that it expected limited room for improving profitability this year.
In February, LG said it would discontinue its solar panel business due to rising costs and fierce competition, as part of efforts to streamline its business portfolio and to commit more resources to core business sectors and other future growth engines, such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions.
LG's business solutions division, which runs its solar panel business, will "reorganize its portfolio around key pillars -- information technology and information display," the company said.
Last year, the company closed its 26-year-old mobile phone business as part of such efforts.
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) Cabinet approves initial funds for presidential office relocation
-
(2nd LD) Seoul to help restore int'l flights to 50 pct by year's end