(LEAD) S. Korea coach Bento to prepare for World Cup match vs. native Portugal 'professionally'

"There were some difficult moments that in my opinion allowed us to grow up as a team," Bento said, referring to South Korea's scoreless draw against Iraq to begin the final qualifying round and the loss to the UAE at the end. "At the same time, (those moments) allowed us as a technical staff to grow up as well and develop our ideas in the best possible way. The most important thing for me was that in those (tough) moments, we kept believing in our way of managing the team and in our way of playing."