Moon hopes incoming administration continues his economic projects
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in voiced hope on Thursday that the incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol would continue his economic projects on artificial intelligence, wireless communications and renewable energy.
Moon launched the "Korean New Deal" projects in 2020 to create jobs and boost growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Korean New Deal is the future of Korea and the way to lead the world," Moon told a meeting with ministers and corporate executives who are involved in the projects. "I hope the next government continues to advance" the projects.
Under the projects, the government and private firms have been encouraged to invest in new technologies, renewable energy and environmentally friendly infrastructure.
Moon's term ends next month.
