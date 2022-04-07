Gyeonggi offers sharp tourism discount for foreign visitors
SUWON, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, will begin a tourism promotion campaign that will offer up to a 75 percent discount to foreign nationals visiting its popular destinations, officials said Thursday.
The discount program is organized by the local government and Gyeonggi Tourism Organization as the nation's most populous province prepares for the return of international tourists amid signs of the coronavirus pandemic subsiding.
Under the program, 11 resorts, parks and museums will cut prices of admission and other products by 10 to 50 percent and the provincial government will additionally pay 50 percent of the amount of discount.
International visitors and foreign residents and students in the nation will benefit from the deal, which will be conducted from Friday until May 31 through major online travel platforms, including Trip.com, Hanyouwang and Viator.
The participating facilities include Everland, Seoul Land, Korean Folk Village, the Pig Museum, Wave Park, Sanmeoru Farm and Pocheon Herb Island.
One-day packages on eight courses involving the sites will also be on sale. The admission tickets can be used until Dec. 31, 2024. A person can buy up to 10 tickets.
