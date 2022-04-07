LG Energy Solution Q1 operating profit down 24.1 pct to 258.9 bln won
All News 15:36 April 07, 2022
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Thursday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 258.9 billion won (US$212.3 million), down 24.1 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 2.1 percent to 4.34 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 75.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
Most Saved
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) Seoul to help restore int'l flights to 50 pct by year's end
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day