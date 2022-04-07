Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 April 07, 2022

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

GC Corp 184,500 DN 5,000
KPIC 157,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,320 DN 110
SKC 159,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 583,000 DN 15,000
GS Retail 29,100 0
SK Discovery 40,500 UP 500
LS 50,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121500 DN5500
DongwonInd 265,000 UP 4,000
Ottogi 471,500 UP 3,500
GS E&C 43,000 DN 950
MERITZ SECU 6,650 UP 10
HtlShilla 82,900 DN 2,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,100 DN 750
SGBC 66,700 UP 600
BoryungPharm 13,150 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,600 UP 2,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 124,000 DN 500
Shinsegae 259,000 DN 4,000
Nongshim 317,000 UP 10,500
AmoreG 45,050 DN 2,500
HyundaiMtr 178,500 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 6,350 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 94,500 DN 1,500
KCC 323,000 DN 9,000
SKBP 86,400 DN 1,900
SSANGYONGCNE 8,160 UP 110
Daewoong 29,950 DN 700
TaekwangInd 1,007,000 DN 14,000
KAL 31,800 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,935 DN 125
LG Corp. 73,800 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 12,150 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 99,900 DN 100
DOOSAN 99,000 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 125,500 DN 1,500
Daesang 23,800 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,825 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 32,950 0
(MORE)

