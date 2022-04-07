KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 4,600 DN 45
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 15,700 DN 500
DB HiTek 70,000 DN 300
CJ 86,900 UP 2,700
LX INT 33,950 DN 1,350
HyundaiEng&Const 44,500 DN 1,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,400 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 220,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,800 DN 800
Kogas 37,000 DN 1,250
Hanwha 30,500 DN 600
SK hynix 113,500 UP 500
DL 60,200 DN 1,000
KIA CORP. 75,900 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,150 DN 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,800 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 40,300 DN 500
HITEJINRO 37,050 DN 500
Yuhan 57,600 DN 1,200
SLCORP 24,200 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 16,350 UP 3,750
Youngpoong 698,000 DN 2,000
Hyosung 83,600 DN 900
LOTTE 32,750 DN 900
GCH Corp 22,650 DN 700
LotteChilsung 180,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 DN 30
POSCO Holdings 280,500 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 71,700 DN 600
SamsungElec 68,000 DN 500
NHIS 11,250 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 151,500 DN 6,500
Hanmi Science 42,750 DN 1,050
Hanssem 78,100 DN 2,700
KSOE 82,300 DN 3,500
SamsungElecMech 155,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,200 DN 1,600
MS IND 22,150 DN 550
OCI 103,500 DN 2,500
