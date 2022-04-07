KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 43,050 DN 650
KorZinc 630,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,410 DN 160
HyundaiMipoDock 73,100 DN 3,600
IS DONGSEO 54,500 DN 1,800
S-Oil 97,500 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 376,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 197,500 UP 500
HMM 25,800 DN 1,850
HYUNDAI WIA 61,600 DN 2,300
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 DN 1,500
ZINUS 66,700 DN 2,100
Hanchem 231,000 DN 4,000
DWS 57,400 DN 1,200
KEPCO 22,000 DN 750
S-1 72,100 DN 500
Mobis 212,000 DN 4,000
SamsungSecu 40,550 DN 250
SKTelecom 58,000 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 44,850 DN 1,450
HyundaiElev 36,950 DN 850
Handsome 35,150 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG SDS 136,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,800 DN 1,300
KUMHOTIRE 4,065 DN 115
Asiana Airlines 22,400 DN 550
COWAY 65,100 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,600 DN 2,100
IBK 10,950 0
Hanon Systems 11,050 DN 650
SK 246,000 DN 2,500
DONGSUH 26,100 DN 700
SamsungEng 24,100 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 6,330 DN 270
SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 25,000 UP 100
KT 36,000 DN 1,100
ShinpoongPharm 35,250 DN 1,300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL167000 0
(MORE)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
(2nd LD) Seoul to help restore int'l flights to 50 pct by year's end
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day