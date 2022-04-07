KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,650 DN 750
LG Uplus 14,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,200 DN 400
LGCHEM 518,000 DN 12,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 114,500 UP 500
Celltrion 166,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 22,700 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,300 DN 1,000
KT&G 81,400 UP 200
DHICO 20,500 DN 50
Doosanfc 38,400 DN 1,800
KEPCO E&C 79,300 DN 2,800
LG Display 18,400 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,200 DN 900
Kangwonland 27,200 DN 700
NAVER 321,000 DN 9,000
Kakao 99,900 DN 5,100
NCsoft 462,000 DN 12,000
KIWOOM 98,400 DN 100
DSME 23,750 DN 750
HDSINFRA 6,240 DN 150
DWEC 6,520 DN 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,900 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 42,250 UP 100
LGH&H 865,000 DN 30,000
GS 43,150 DN 1,450
CJ CGV 27,000 DN 950
LIG Nex1 69,300 DN 2,200
Fila Holdings 31,500 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,700 DN 750
KIH 75,300 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 3,145 DN 90
AMOREPACIFIC 156,000 DN 6,000
FOOSUNG 18,850 DN 250
SK Innovation 201,500 DN 8,500
PIAM 49,750 UP 3,250
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
(2nd LD) Seoul to help restore int'l flights to 50 pct by year's end
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day